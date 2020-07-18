Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 18, 2020, 11:33 PM

LAWDA seals residential house in Rainawari

Demolishes 6 structures around Dal, Nigeen Lakes
Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) Saturday carried out demolition drives in several areas here.

A statement said the enforcement wing of LAWDA carried out the demolition drive in Harwan, Laam, Rainawari, Chowdribagh, Hassibhat and Saderbal.

The statement said during the drive six illegal constructions including one two-storey structure, concrete columns of a structure, one-room structure with bathroom and roofing of a house raised illegally by violators were demolished on the spot.

Furthermore, in presence of duty magistrate, the statement said, a three-storey residential house raised illegally in Miyan Shah Saheb area of Rainawari was also sealed by the enforcement wing.

