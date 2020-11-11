LAWDA seals under construction structure at Gagribal

The Enforcement Wing of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) today sealed an under construction structure in Gagribal area.

In a statement, LAWDA said the construction was being raised in violation of norms and was earlier demolished as well. “However, the violation was reported again and was sealed this time.

“Meanwhile demolition, anti encroachment drive is being conducted by the department under the supervision of Vice Chairman LAWDA from the last two days. During the drive, a number of illegally raised constructions were demolished and encroachments were removed in Harwan, Shalimar, Rainawari, Dalgate, Saderbal and Lone Mohalla Nowpora which includes 9 single storeys, 4 second storeys, 4 plinths. One structure was also sealed in the area of Buchwara Dalgate,” the statement said.

“Meanwhile, Vice Chairman LAWDA has warned that those people involved in raising illegal constructions shall be dealt with strictly and FIRs shall be registered against them,” it added.