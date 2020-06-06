LAWDA starts de-weeding, dredging of Dal, Nigeen Lakes

Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has started manual de-weeding of Dal and Nigeen Lakes.

The de-weeding was being done in 34 sections along the 16 km stretch from Dalgate to Nigeen up to 60 mts from the Dal lake periphery.

Beyond 60 mt from periphery of the lake, de-weeding by machines was being conducted. “A target of 75000 cums (cubic meters) of weed removal has to be achieved manually up to November this year. So for, a total of 4,030 numbers of manpower has been utilised since mid May 2020,” said a statement.

It said the removal of lily pads on five sections spread over an area 1.34 sq km from front side of Doledemb has been started out of total target of 2.75 sq km.

Earlier, the statement said, superintending engineer, executive engineer and other engineers of civil and mechanical wings of LAWDA had an extensive visit of the Dal and Nigeen Lakes and inspected the de-weeding and dredging works.

They directed for expediting the de-weeding by doubling the efforts keeping in view massive growth of the weeds with the rise in atmospheric temperature, said the statement.