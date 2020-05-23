LAWDA starts deweeding of Dal

Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has started deweeding of Dal Lake to maintain its aesthetics.

The deweeding operation will be carried out both manually as well as mechanically. The area to be manually deweeded along the periphery of the lake has been divided into 32 sections for which e-NITs were floated and contracts awarded.

Every year, around 1,500 labourers are engaged for the purpose of removal of weeds manually while mechanical deweeding is already in place since March.

The Authority has a target of removing about 10 lakh sq mts of weed manually and about 25 lakh sq mts of weed mechanically this year.

The weeds mainly sprout in late spring and summers and covers a large area of lake. It is pertinent to mention that deweeding is continuously being done to maintain the lake aesthetics.

Meanwhile, a team of enforcement wing led by enforcement officer LAWDA and SDPO Nehru Park on the specific information regarding illegal excavation of earth and boulders from Maloori nallah on the intervening night of May 22 and 23, visited the spot and found that two tippers were illegally loading boulders from the nallah in clear violation of High Court orders.

The drivers of the trippers fled from the spot leaving loaded illegally excavated earth filled tippers on spot.

However, after seizure of the documents, the police station was intimated for safe custody of the tippers for legal proceedings in this regard.

The LAWDA has directed all tripper/load carried owners not to carry/ferry any construction material in the prohibited area of Dal/Nigeen Lakes without permission.