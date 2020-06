Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) on Wednesday started restoration of Wulergrar nalla at Khimber here

A statement said the watershed management division of the LAWDA’s enforcement wing launched the operation for restoration of the nalla which had been chocked by the land mafia of Khimber.

The operation was launched under the supervision of DySP enforcement wing and supervisor and field official of the watershed management, including Range Officer and Foresters.