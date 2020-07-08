LAWDA, WMD carry out demolition drive

Lakes & Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) and Watershed Management Division (WMD) Wednesday jointly carried out a demolition drive at Dignibal here.

A statement said some miscreants had encroached upon and blocked Kootergund nallah in Dignibal by erecting stone blocks as well as a tin wall around his land adjoining the nallah.

“During the drive by the enforcement wing of LAWDA and Watershed Management division, tin wall and stone blocks were dismantled both manually and with JCB. The nallah will be restored within a day or two,” said the statement.

The LAWDA authorities have warned people to desist from making any illegal constructions or encroachments in and around Dal Lake and its catchment areas.