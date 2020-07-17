LG flags off mobile genset fleet for emergency response

Lieutenant Governor, (LG) GC Murmu Friday flagged off ready-to-deploy mobile genset fleet for emergency response and disaster relief in case of natural disasters and extreme weather events in Kashmir.

The 10 gensets would be stationed in each district for any eventuality as a disaster preparedness measure.

These gensets will prove to be very useful in other extreme weather conditions when grid supply gets snapped.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole; Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, M Raju; IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Shahid Iqbal Choudhary; Chief Engineers, and senior officers were present on the occasion.

The LG directed the Jal Shakti department for immediate procurement of 10 more mobile gensets to strengthen the emergency response system in case of any eventuality.

He observed that every possible mechanism shall be explored to improve the water supply position in J&K so that uninterrupted supply of the service was ensured even in case of natural disasters and extreme weather situations.

Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, M Raju informed the LG that the new gensets were self-standing type provided with essential paraphernalia for operational staff’s convenience in order to enable rapid deployment at short notice.

The DG set carrier vehicles were also provided with GPS trackers to enable supervision by controlling officers from headquarter in real time.

Further, the department has created a transformer bank of 20 distribution transformers of varying capacities as an immediate relief in case of breakdown and troubleshooting.