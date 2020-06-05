LG Murmu chairs maiden KU Council meet

Kashmir University (KU) on Friday pitched for admission in postgraduate and integrated five year courses on basis of merit, in varsity’s council meeting convened by J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) GC Murmu.

An official said the varsity administration took up the issue in the meeting to seek approval of the LG, who is also the Chancellor of the University.

The KU’s monitoring committee had earlier recommended that admission to the PG courses should be given on basis of the merit in qualifying exams, citing that situation was not feasible to conduct the PG entrance test amid the ongoing corona pandemic. The students, however, opposed the decisions.

Meanwhile, the University also put forth a proposal before the LG to consider the amendment to Statute 10(v) and (vi) of the statutes governing re-evaluation of answer scripts under Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) adopted by the University at undergraduate level.

“The University is mulling to change the current process of reevaluation of answer scripts. In the proposed new system, the marks awarded to the students will be the best among the two evaluators,” the official said.

As per the current system, the answers were reevaluated by the two evaluators and the students get the marks out of the mean of the marks awarded by the two evaluators.

In the Council meeting, the KU also demanded that it may be allowed to run two satellite campuses established at Leh and Kargil which have now been handed over to administration in the Union territory to run the Cluster University.

“A demand was made that if KU is not allowed to run the campuses in Leh and Kargil then it may be compensated by creation of 30 teaching and 18 non-teaching positions in lieu of existing positions at Leh and Kargil campuses,” the official said.

The KU also demanded that government must provide a compensation of Rs 11858.70 lakhs spent on the development of infrastructure at Leh and Kargil campuses out of the Central Government assistance and internal resources of the University.

The last Council meeting of the KU was convened by former Chancellor Satya Pal Malik. However, the decisions approved in the meeting were not implemented owing to the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of J&K into two Union territories.

The academic and administrative issues discussed in the previous meeting were also taken up in the today’s meeting.

“The Chancellor was very positive in addressing all academic, research as well as administrative issues raised by the University administration,” said another official.

The KU also proposed that it may be allowed to conduct interviews for the teaching and non-teaching positions in the University while inviting subject experts and candidates over Video Conferencing during COVID19 pandemic and also be allowed to adopt revised hostel accommodation policy endorsed by syndicate.

“All the decisions will be implemented once they are approved by the chancellor,” the KU official said.

The KU also proposed enhancement in the retirement from the present 62 years to 65 years, in respect faculty including Assistant Professors, Associate Professors, Professors, Registrar and equivalent position.

“The University also submitted a proposal for implementation of reservation policy for various categories and approval of Chancellor for establishment of digital branch of J&K Bank in the main campus of the University,” the official said.