UPDATED: April 15, 2021, 11:14 PM

LMD books erring traders in city markets

The Legal Metrology Department (LMD) Srinagar today recovered a penal sum of Rs. 10,300 from 14 erring traders during market inspection conducted across various markets in the summer capital.

An official statement said LMD had constituted two teams for conducting market inspections and during the course of action the erring traders including Vegetable, Fruit, Kiryana and Poultry Sellers besides other Miscellaneous were booked for violating Legal Metrology Laws for which the penal sum was collected on the spot.

“The nature of offences was mainly use of unstamped commercial weights and measures. The use of un-reverified weights and measures is illegal under the Legal Metrology Act,” it said.

