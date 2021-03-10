LMD inspects city markets

The joint inspection squad of Legal Metrology Department and Food & Drugs Organisation inspected various markets in the summer capital today.

The LMD inspected markets at Dalgate, Nishat, Hazratbal Lal Bazar, Qamarwari and booked 9 erring traders for violations of Legal Metrology Laws and a penal sum of Rs 37,700 was collected as fine from the erring traders. “The Food Safety Department destroyed the packings of newspapers on spot and directed the vendors to use proper bio-degradable wrappers/ carry bags for the delivery of commodities,” LMD said in a statement