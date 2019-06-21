Locals take to streets at Nowhatta against drug menace

Score of inhabitants of Makhdoom Sahib area and its adjacent localities in Downtown on Friday staged protest at Nowhatta Chowk here, demanding stern action against drug peddlers.

The protestors assembled under the banner of Welfare Committee Mohalla Makdoom Sahab (RA).

Midhat Andrabi, a local youth who was part of the protest, said that “drug menace has spread in one of the localities here. Police must act swiftly against drug peddlers.”

He added that local Mohalla Committees have played positive role and kept an eye on the persons suspected of drug peddling. “We have been informing local police from time to time and also handed over some suspected persons to them. We demand stern action must be taken against all those elements dealing with drugs,” he said.

“It is ironical that Police has detained president and general secretary of Welfare Committee Mohalla Makdoom Sahab who have been at the fore front of anti-drug campaign. We demand their immediate release,” he said.

The locals said that they are ready to extend support to police in eradication of drug menace from society.

Ghulam Muhammad, another protestor said that “it is collective responsibility of society to come forward to fight against it. “We cannot see our youth becoming drug addicts. Youth are assets of nation as they have to shoulder responsibilities in every field of society. Those dealing with drugs should be booked under Public Safety Act,” he said.

The protestors appealed Inspector General of Police to intervene into the matter and ensure this menace is checked. Later the protestors dispersed off peacefully.