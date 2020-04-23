Lockdown violations: 10 shops sealed, 12 vehicles seized in Srinagar areas

At least 10 shops were sealed and over a dozen vehicles and two-wheelers seized Thursday in different areas of Srinagar during action against people for violating lockdown orders.

The authorities including tehsildars and police swung into action against violators in their respective jurisdictions, following instructions by deputy commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary for strict action against violators of lockdown.

These shops were sealed in jurisdictions of four tehsils – four shops in Eidgah, three shops in north, two shops in Shalteng and one shop in Chanpora.

In Koker Bazar area of south tehsil, two shopkeepers were arrested for violation of lockdown orders and others given strict warnings against future violations.

Strict action was also taken against private vehicles found moving around without permission.

Seven cars and five two-wheelers and a tipper truck with construction material were seized during inspection drive held in different areas of the district.

It should be noted that complete restrictions on public movement and activities have been ordered till May 3 in the district. The authorities have been instructed for strict enforcement of restrictions and strict action against violators.