Lockdown violations: 38 shops sealed, 12 vehicles seized

Authorities on Wednesday swung into action here and sealed scores of shops and seized vehicles in its drive against people for violation of lockdown orders.

A statement said 38 shops were sealed in different parts of the district, including 28 shops in tehsil Shalteng, five in tehsil south, three in tehsil Chanpora and two in tehsil north.

Tehsildars along with SHOs swung into action on the instructions of the deputy commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary and took strict action against the violators.

Twelve vehicles were also seized in tehsil Khanyar for moving without permission or need. Action as due was also taken in tehsil Eidgah where violators were fined and Rs 10,000 was collected as fine.

Meanwhile the district administration has constituted special teams for inspections and curbing hoarding and overpricing of essential commodities and profiteering by dealers. The order in this regard was issued Tuesday.

In each tehsil, thisteam comprising a senior officer each from revenue, FCSCA, legal metrology, food & drug control and police will hold daily inspections in all areas in their respective jurisdictions and ensure no violations take place.