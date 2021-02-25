Srinagar, Today's Paper
Lok Adalat of MACT cases settles 25 cases

A Special Lok Adalat of MACT Cases was organized on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Principal District and sessions judge & chairman DLSA, Srinagar, Justice Abdul Rashid Malik.

One bench was constituted for amicable settlement of cases which was presided over by Justice Abdul Rashid Malik and Presiding Officer MACT Court Srinagar, Suresh Chander Katal.

Adnan Sayeed, Secretary,  District Legal Services Authority Srinagar coordinated the Lok Adalat.

Total number of 82 MACT cases were taken up for their settlement out of which 25 cases were settled amicably in which an amount of Rs.1,35,20,000 (One crore thirty five lac and twenty thousand only) was realized as settlement amount.

