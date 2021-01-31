Maharaj Gunj traders decry lack of basic facilities

Traders of historic Maharaj Gunj market in Downtown have decried lack of basic facilities in one of the major business centres of the summer capital.

“The historic market has lost its glory due to apathy of successive regimes,” said Khurshid Ahmad president of Beopar Mandal Maharaj Gunj.

He said the market sans basic facilities including parking and fire fighting measures “Even work on reconstruction of health centre has been stopped from last over a year. The makeshift health centre now functions in Maharaj Gunj park,” Khurshid said.

Ayaz Zehgeer chief organizer of Beopar Mandal Maharaj Gunj said most of the structures in the market are wooden and three is risk of fire. He said after repeated reminders by Beopar Mandal, government in 2018 had allotted land for construction of the fire station.

“The then Director Fire and Emergency Services in 2018 had approved DPR for construction of 2-bay Fire station on 7.48 marla land of R&B at SR Gunj. But despite passing of over two years, the project is gathering dust,” he said.

He said that the area witnesses traffic jams due to bottlenecks at vital junctions. “These bottlenecks including several structures were to be demolished to ensure free flow of traffic to Maharaj Gunj, but despite assurance by the government, nothing has been done,” Zehgeer said.

“We make a fervent appeal to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to look into the matter and take measures to restore pristine glory of Maharaj Gunj by providing basic amenities,” he added.