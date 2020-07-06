Maharaj Gunj traders join efforts to create awareness on COVID19

Traders at historic Maharaj Gunj market in Downtown here has joined the efforts to create awareness on measures needed to be taken to prevent spread of COVID19.

The traders have made it mandatory for any customer visiting the market to use masks and ensure social distancing.

The market, established by Dogra rulers in mid 19th century is located on the banks of river Jhelum.

The traders have decided not to enter into any kind of business with clients who were not adhering to the COVID19 guidelines.

The awareness drive has been intensified after around 12 shopkeepers from Maharaj Gunj tested positive for COVID19 recently.

President, Maharaj Gunj Beopar Mandal, Khursheed Ahmad said most of the traders have put up posters outside the shop which read “no masks, no entry.”

Ahmad said the Beopar Mandal has also been distributing awareness pamphlets among the customers.

“We have resolved it that Beopar Mandal will encourage use of masks. In addition, we are focusing on practicing social distancing in the market,” said Ahmad.

He said the traders were also ensuring proper sanitization of shops. “We have informed the shopkeepers and traders that sanitisation of shops must be undertaken from time to time. The market is open and we are serving people while following all the guidelines,” Ahmad said.

The awareness campaign initiated by the traders has also focused on scientific disposal of masks. “If you wear a mask, then you must know how to use it and dispose it properly,” reads a pamphlet.

Ahmad said the market was open for trade. “We are insisting that be it traders or shoppers, they must stay home if they are feeling unwell,” Ahmad said.

The traders have also listed some Do’s and Don’ts in the fight against the pandemic.

“Clean hands at the door and schedule regular hand washing reminders. Disinfect surfaces like doorknobs, tables and desks regularly,” reads the pamphlet. “Stop unnecessary idle gossiping on roadsides in the markets.”