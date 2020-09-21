Major tragedy averted after massive fire in congested Babademb

A major tragedy was averted in congested Baba Demb locality here on Sunday when fire broke out from a structure and engulfed surrounding buildings.

Two residential houses, shed, band saw and a tower of a telecom company were damaged in the balze, said an official.

Locals said a structure caught fire at around 8:45 pm. After spotting the smoke billowing out from the building, locals rushed to spot for the rescue operation. Fire and Emergency Department was also immediately informed, said a resident.

“I heard cries and went outside to see what is happening. The structures had caught fire and plumes of smoke were emanating from it,” he said.

A Fire and Emergency Services official said distress call was received around 8:53 pm and within no time men and machinery reached at the spot for rescue operations.

He said firefighters were rushed to the spot and it was ensured that no human being was trapped in the fire that ahd engulfed the structures.

“Then men and machinery focused on preventing the fire from spreading which could have otherwise proved disastrous in the congested area that has over the years emerged as one the major commercial hub,” the official said.

He said there was no difficulty in accessing the area as it has direct access through main road. “We first controlled the flames from outside and then decided to enter the spot for cooling operation,” the official said, adding the fire was doused in less than an hour.

The official said two teams were given separate job to control fire. “One team was dousing the fire in affected structures while another one was in operation to stop fire from spreading to nearby buildings,” he said.