'Make new oxygen plant functional within 5 days at JLMN Hospital'

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammed Aijaz Asad today visited JLNM hospital Rainawari to oversee the functioning of Oxygen Generation Plants and other facilities made for Covid positive patients.

Director Health Services Kashmir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, CMO Srinagar and other officers accompanied the DC during his visit.

The DC was informed that 1000 lpm capacity Oxygen Generation Plant has been made functional recently in addition to 350 lpm oxygen plant to cater the demand of the hospital. He was also informed that work on the 625 lpm oxygen generation plant is going on and shall be completed within a few days to further augment the oxygen generation capacity in the hospital.

The DC directed the concerned to ensure effective functioning of oxygen plants so that patients do not suffer. He also directed them to work in double shifts to make a new oxygen plant of 625 lpm capacity functional within 5 days. He also inspected other facilities being made available to patients and directed for further improving the health care facilities in the hospital.