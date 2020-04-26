Malshahi bagh Canal Breach | Div Com takes stock of restoration work

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, Sunday visited the breach spot on the Sindh extension canal at Malshahibagh, Ganderbal and took stock of ongoing restoration work.

The breach resulted from sloughing in December last year and affected the 6.8 MGD Alasteng WTP, which supplies water to several areas in north of Srinagar and several parts of Ganderbal district.

Pole was accompanied by deputy commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhury; deputy commissioner, Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal; chief engineer PHE, Abdul Wahid; chief engineer, I&FC, Mir Shahnawaz; ADC Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba; SE hydraulic, Ganderbal; executive engineer I&FC Ganderbal and other officers.

While reviewing the progress of work on the breached spot, the Divisional Commissioner directed the authorities to expedite the repair work by engaging more men and machinery and exhorted for charging the canal within the shortest possible time.

The executive engineer, I&FC briefed the Divisional Commissioner about excavation plan and current progress of the repair work.

The Divisional Commissioner was also informed that portable water was supplied to 15 lakh people of Srinagar and about one lakh souls of Ganderbal besides several hectares of agricultural land is also dependent on the canal for irrigation.

While reviewing the repair work, the officials raised the issue of material supply due to lockdown including steel for truss grider flumed bridge, which they construe as the main reason for slow progress of work.

The Divisional Commissioner said the matter will be taken up with the concerned supplying agency, company and directed the DC Ganderbal to form a comprehensive plan so that the work on the breached spot was completed at the earliest, in view Kharif irrigation season. To ensure that the affected areas receive adequate drinking water supply, the Divisional Commissioner directed the officers to ensure sufficient rows of temporary pipes were laid to bypass the damaged spot to overcome shortage of portable water in the affected areas.