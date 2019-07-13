Martyrs day: Restrictions in Srinagar parts to prevent separatist protests

Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar city on Saturday to prevent separatist called protests in connection with the Martyrs Day.

July 13 is observed as Martyrs Day in Jammu and Kashmir to remember those killed in the firing outside the Srinagar Central Jail by forces of the Dogra Maharaja in 1931.

The state government observes the day to honour those who fought for Independence in 1947. It is a public holiday in the state.

Police sources said restrictions have been imposed in parts of Old City areas. “These restrictions are preventive in nature and have been imposed to maintain law and order,” the sources added.

Restrictions were imposed in parts of Downtown Srinagar to prevent separatist protests on Saturday, 13 July 2019. Habib Naqash/GK

The first to arrive at the martyrs graveyard in Khwaja Bazar, Naqashband Sahib area of old city Srinagar was Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, advisor to the state governor. Ganai offered ‘Fateha’ prayers and floral tributes at the graveyard.

Others who paid tributes included Farooq Abdullah, president of National Conference, G.A. Mir, state president of Congress party, M.Y.T Arigami, state secretary of CPI-M, Engineer Rashid, President of Awami Ittehad Party, Ghulam Hassan Mir, President Democratic Party Nationalist and Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen, chief of Peoples Democratic Front.

Shops, public transport and other businesses remained closed in Srinagar and many other towns in the Kashmir Valley.

Heavy deployments of security forces have been made to maintain law and order in Srinagar and other places in the valley.