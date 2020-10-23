Massive fire devastates Rahim Motors at Rangreth

Service station of Rahim Motors was gutted in a fire incident at Rangreth Industrial Estate on city outskirts here on Friday.

Reports said the fire broke out at around 10:30 am in the mechanical department and engulfed washing section and store. The blaze was brought under control after nearly two hours.

Irfan Ahmad, one of the mechanics said they were busy with routine work when fire engulfed the office.

“The fire broke out at in the mechanical department and within no time it spread over to the washing section, store and painting section,” said Danish Fayaz, who heads the painting and denting department.

In this fire incident the machinery and seven cars, that were on the ramp, got damaged in the fire.

Proprietor Rahim Motors, Abdul Hamid, said that local Police and Fire and Emergency Services immediately reached the spot and started fire control operations.

“I am thankful to them for their immediate response to distressed call. They reached here quickly and started fire controlling operation,” he said.

He added that all professionals and other people working at office are safe and nobody was injured in the incident. “The losses caused by fire are estimated to be around six crore rupees as fire left the main building and other structures devastated.

Fire and Emergency Services Deputy Director Srinagar, Bashir Ahmad Shah, said that fire controlling operation was started within no time after receiving the distress call.

“Luckily, no one was trapped inside the structures. The teams from Fire and Emergency Services fought bravely to stop the fire spreading to other buildings,” he added.

“One of the offices of our department is located in the vicinity of Rahim Motors. They quickly reached with men and machinery. We also subsequently rushed additional men and machinery from other fire stations,” he said.

He added that fire spread quickly and engulfed entire building within no time due to presence of mobile-oil and other highly combustion products at automobile service station.

With inputs by Haseeb Ibn Hameed