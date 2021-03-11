Mayor, Commissioner SMC visit Hazratbal Dargah

Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu along with Commissioner SMC Athar Amir Khan today visited Hazratbal shrine and oversaw the arrangements made for the devotees at the Dargah.

He visited various areas of the shrine and paid his obeisance there.

Mattu took on the spot review of the arrangements put in place by Srinagar Municipal Corporation and by other departments including PDD, PHE, Traffic Police, Health Departments for the purpose. He directed uninterrupted supply of electricity, drinking water and sanitation facilities at the shrine complex, in particular during prayer times.

In view of prevailing weather conditions, he asked for making elaborate heating arrangements for devotees, particularly women, who would be coming for obeisance and other supplications.

Meanwhile the Mayor visited Shankaracharya temple, Sheetal Nath and Hanumaan Mandir to take stock of arrangements with regard to sanitation and other allied functions.