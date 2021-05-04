Srinagar, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 4, 2021, 11:37 PM

Mayor reviews functioning of SMC wings

UPDATED: May 4, 2021, 11:37 PM
Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu [Source: Junaid Mattu Facebook page]
Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu today reviewed works pertaining to sanitation, works division, planning, establishment, Drainage, Town planning and Street lights.

On the occasion, Mattu discussed various issues pertaining to upgrading and improvisation of work mechanism of  solid waste management, drainage related projects, enforcement,beautification of city .

Reviewing drainage works, Mattu sought the status on working of Master plan of Drainage networks of Srinagar city and also took review of various ongoing projects in place.

He was informed that the letter of Intent has been already issued to the consultancy firm for formulation of DPR Drainage Master Plan Srinagar City.

Regarding fixation of consultancy contract for preparation of DPR’s  and project consultancy services, It was directed by Mayor to take up the process at an earliest by having a meeting with the successful bidder.

On reviewing sanitation Mayor passed on directions to the concerned to rationalize the sanitation staff equally throughout the wards so that no area in a ward is left out.

Special instructions were passed with regard to redressal of Public grievances on account of different wings including  drainage and works related matters.

Mattu said that all the public grievances/complaints received at different quarters need  to be aggregated in the first instance.  A committee in this regard will be formed   that shall assess and prioritse  systematically as per the urgency of the grievance after conducting a site visit and presenting brief  ground report with the technical opinion before Authority for its disposal.

Review on establishment of Covid wellness centres  in the city was also taken up  by the Mayor in the meeting.

“For all time bound delivery of services It is imperative to deliver in a conducive and facilitated  atmosphere and for that matter an elected body  and executive body has to  go hand in hand for effective delivery of various Municipal services to public,” the Mayor said.

Besides Commissioner SMC Athar Amir Khan, senior officers of the SMC were present in the meeting.

