Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 6, 2021, 1:37 AM

Mayor reviews functioning of SMC wings

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 6, 2021, 1:37 AM
File Photo of Junaid Mattu
File Photo of Junaid Mattu

Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu today held meeting with all the senior officers of SMC to review works pertaining to works division,planning, establishment, Drainage, Town planning, Street lights  and other routine works.

Commissioner SMC Athar Amir Khan, FA/ CAO, S.E Drainage , Joint Commissioner Administration, Joint Commissioner Works, Joint Commissioner Planning,  Deputy Director Planning, Secretary SMC  and other officers were present in the meeting.

Trending News
File Photo of Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party committed to welfare of people: Altaf Bukhari

GK Photo

Labourer killed, two others injured after falling from under construction railway bridge in J&K's Ramban

File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

COVID-19: No congregational prayers at Hazratbal shrine on Shab-e-Meraj

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

'Sticky bombs': Security forces redraw SOPs; ask public not to leave vehicles unattended

Mattu discussed various issues pertaining to upgrading and improvisation of work mechanism of  internal administration, solid waste management, drainage related projects, works under Capex and 14th FC its implementation and execution, enforcement, beautification of city, seeking  status of fountains and its operation and maintenance in the city.

Mayor stressed on the need to have the decentralization of 35 administrative wards to be expanded into 74 administrative wards in order to have effective monitoring of working at ward level. In this regard passed on directions to Commissioner SMC to have in place a detailed proposal with inclusion of smart ward offices.

He stressed the need for implementation of  Srinagar Master plan recommendations.  He also reviewed  status of streetlights and directed for allocation of three high mast lights in each electoral ward of Srinagar city.

Latest News
Representational Photo

Three schools closed in Budgam after teachers, students test Covid-19 positive

File Photo of Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party committed to welfare of people: Altaf Bukhari

GK Photo

Labourer killed, two others injured after falling from under construction railway bridge in J&K's Ramban

File photo : Aman Farooq/Gk

Kashmir doctors' body urges authorities to prioritize COVID-19 vaccination for teachers

Meanwhile, Commissioner SMC chaired follow up meeting in which all IT officials, PMU ,cluster head of JK bank, ICIC bank officials , SBM and GIS personal were present. The focus of the meeting remained at 100 percent door to door waste collection from the house holds besides  several  other initiatives to be taken to make Srinagar Bin free.

Related News