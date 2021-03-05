Mayor reviews functioning of SMC wings

Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu today held meeting with all the senior officers of SMC to review works pertaining to works division,planning, establishment, Drainage, Town planning, Street lights and other routine works.

Commissioner SMC Athar Amir Khan, FA/ CAO, S.E Drainage , Joint Commissioner Administration, Joint Commissioner Works, Joint Commissioner Planning, Deputy Director Planning, Secretary SMC and other officers were present in the meeting.

Mattu discussed various issues pertaining to upgrading and improvisation of work mechanism of internal administration, solid waste management, drainage related projects, works under Capex and 14th FC its implementation and execution, enforcement, beautification of city, seeking status of fountains and its operation and maintenance in the city.

Mayor stressed on the need to have the decentralization of 35 administrative wards to be expanded into 74 administrative wards in order to have effective monitoring of working at ward level. In this regard passed on directions to Commissioner SMC to have in place a detailed proposal with inclusion of smart ward offices.

He stressed the need for implementation of Srinagar Master plan recommendations. He also reviewed status of streetlights and directed for allocation of three high mast lights in each electoral ward of Srinagar city.

Meanwhile, Commissioner SMC chaired follow up meeting in which all IT officials, PMU ,cluster head of JK bank, ICIC bank officials , SBM and GIS personal were present. The focus of the meeting remained at 100 percent door to door waste collection from the house holds besides several other initiatives to be taken to make Srinagar Bin free.