Mayor reviews handover of R&B City Roads Division to SMC

Mayor SMC Junaid Azim Mattu today reviewed status of transfer of City Roads of Roads and Buildings (R&B) Roads Division to SMC under the 74th Constitutional Amendment

The meeting was attended by Commissioner SMC Gazanfar Ali, S.E R&B , Joint Commissioner Administration, SE Drainage Circle SMC, Joint Commissioner Works SMC,

Executive Engineer, City Roads Division R&B SMC and other engineers attended the meeting.

During the course of meeting it was decided that every single lane in Srinagar city will be surveyed properly.

“There will be ward wise analysis in all 74 electoral wards for every single lane to be identified as motorable and non-motorable roads,” Mayor said.

The motorable roads with the width of 10 feet and above will go under macadamization and will be looked after by City Roads Division. The non motorable roads with width of less than 10 feet will be taken up for tiling and shall be looked after by SMC works division .

The meeting also discussed the strategy of formulating the action plan in order to have effective implementation of transferring of city roads of R& B to SMC .

Mattu also directed the concerned to constitute a four member committee who shall take up weekly meetings with the officials of City Roads R& B for smooth functioning with productive results.

It was further informed in the meeting that SMC will have supervisory control over 1462 km road length that will be transferred by city roads division of R&B for its upgradation. The engineers in this regard were directed to prepare action plan for the year 2021- 2022 so that works are tendered in the month of March and taken up by Month of April.

Mattu stressed on the need of having proper coordination, hard work and dedication among all officers of Corporation for this new assignment.