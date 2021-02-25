Mayor reviews measures for reopening of schools

The Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Matttu today chaired a meeting ahead of reopening of schools in the summer capital.

The meeting was attended by heads of prominent educational Institutions of Srinagar City along with representatives of School Education Department to review the initiatives to be taken ahead of opening of Educational Institutions in Srinagar City.

In a statement, SMC spokesperson said during the meeting, stress was laid on maintaining of COVID19 SOPs including wearing of masks.

The Mayor said the School Education Department shall supervise the process of opening of schools and ensure proper safety measures prior to re-opening.

All the Educational institutions shall maintain Health & Sanitation standards and It shall be ensured that the teaching, non- teaching staff gets tested for COVID-19 before opening of schools said Mattu.

Mattu stressed that the Solid Waste Management Officer, SMC shall share the Solid Waste Management guidelines with the Educational institutions who shall maintain proper protocol of attendance and transportation of respective schools.

Mattu further said the Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Regional Transport Officer shall see if some relaxation is provided to the transporters operating in the schools with regard to revalidation/ renewal of documents. However, there shall be no compromise on insurance of vehicles.