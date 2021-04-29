Mayor reviews measures for setting up of Covid wellness centres

Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattoo today chaired a meeting regarding setting up of 3 Covid wellness centres which will act as emergency centres to three designated hospitals of the summer capital.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner SMC, Director Health Services Kashmir, Joint Commissioner, SMC, FA/Chief Accounts Officer, Deputy Director Planning, Nodal Officer Covid Divisional Control Room, M/S Ehsaas International NGO). Mattu while expressing concern over the prevailing situation pandemic directed that Director Health Services Kashmir shall maintain these wellness centres as level II Covid Care facility to manage mildly ill patients referred from designated Covid hospital.

The Mayor further desired that Covid wellness centres will be monitored and managed by the designated Covid hospitals to which the centre will be attached as an extension. It was decided that “the treatment regiment will be from the Covid Hospital and no change in the same will be done at the wellness centre unless authorized by the treating consultant”. Moreover, a Nodal Officer will be designated from each covid hospital as a single point of contact. Radiological & laboratory support in case will be provided by the designated Covid Hospital

It was further directed that Ehsaan international will provide PPE Kits, Oxygen Concentrators and Oxygen Cylinders for the wellness centre. Voluntary Medicare Society will provide paramedical and ancillary staff for the wellness centers. They will also help provide wheel chairs and Ambulance for each centre. Matuu directed the SMC to provide beds with accessories and ensure sanitization, cleaning at wellness Centres.

SMC will also provide space for the wellness centres at identified community Halls under its jurisdiction. The Mayor desired to set up one wellness centre initially at Community Hall Baba Demb which will be attached to CD Hospital as an extension in the due course of time, other wellness centres attached to two more designated Covid Hospital will be set up.