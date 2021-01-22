Mayor reviews snow clearance arrangements

Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu today held meeting with all senior officers to review snow clearance arrangements in wake of fresh snow fall prediction.

Besides Commissioner SMC Gazanfar Ali, Joint Commissioner works Ishtiyaq Ahmed Shah, Executives Engineers, AEEs, zonal sanitation officers and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

It was informed in the meeting that entire men and machinery are in a state of preparedness to tackle any eventuality.

All the snow clearance machines along with man power are on a standby mode.

“Around 4,000 officials will be pressed into service for manual clearance. 80 snow clearance machines will be deputed and divided in all the electoral wards of SMC and made available for clearance of lanes and bylanes. Besides important stretches leading to hospitals, religious places, Ration Depos and other vital institutions,” SMC spokesperson said in a statement.

On dewatering, the Mayor was updated that SMC Drainage circle is operating 86 permanent dewatering stations with a total capacity of 1460 cusecs. Besides 32 mobile dewatering pumps stands deployed in various vulnerable areas of city to tackle water logging issues.

During the course of meeting, the Mayor passed directions to ensure snow clearance from all the city lanes, worship places, hospitals, roads , important institutions.

“It is important that all concerned departments work in coordination and cordially to deliver the best and time bound services to the citizens of the Srinagar that will also help in timely snow clearance,” the Mayor said.

The Mayor also took update on SMC snow control room and passed on directions to the concerned to keep it fully activated with a prompt response to the public calls.

“Helpline numbers 2470465, 2474499, toll free number 18001807038 are open for people to contact on. Besides these help line numbers general public can also contact Nodal Officer Snow Clearance Operations (Central Enforcement Officer) on 7006018935, Enforcement officers on 9149678557, 9797290729, 9797222780 and Nodal Officer Snow Control room 9419009570,” the statement said.