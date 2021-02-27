Mayor SMC calls on Lt Governor

Mayor, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Junaid Mattu today called on the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

The Mayor briefed the Lt Governor about various ongoing initiatives being launched by SMC to strengthen the Corporation for ensuring better civic facilities for the people of Srinagar.

The Lt Governor asked the Mayor to take all requisite measures for making constant improvement in the functioning of the Corporation. He also laid special emphasis on ensuring round the clock provision of basic civic amenities to the people.

Meanwhile, former Legislator, Rafi Ahmad Mir also called on the Lieutenant Governor and projected various issues of public importance pertaining to upgradation of Sub District Hospital Pahalgam, augmentation of drinking water supply, and promotion of tourism at Pahalgam.

Later, Environmental activist and Advocate Nadeem Qadri submitted a memorandum of demands and issues pertaining to the conservation of environment. He discussed with the Lt Governor various measures for conservation of Wildlife, Forests, Lakes, Wetlands, Springs, besides making Kashmir polythene-free zone.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with members of the delegations, impressed upon them to continue their noble work for the welfare of the public, safeguarding the environment, besides empowering the grass root institutions of democratic setup in J&K.