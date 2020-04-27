Mayor Srinagar monitors sanitization works

Mayor, Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu Monday visited various areas of Srinagar to monitor sanitization works being carried by Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to contain the COVID19 pandemic.

The Mayor visited Natipora, Chanpora, Ram Bagh, Methan, Nowgam and other adjacent areas to monitor the decontamination works.

On the occasion a team of workers of SMC equipped with protective gears and specialized machines sanitized the lanes, bye lanes and main roads in these areas by spraying sanitization chemical mixture.

It was informed that extensive sanitization drive was being carried out in Srinagar with an aim to break the chain of transmission of COVID19.