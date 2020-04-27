Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 27, 2020, 10:57 PM

Mayor Srinagar monitors sanitization works

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 27, 2020, 10:57 PM
Pic: J&K Information Department

Mayor, Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu Monday visited various areas of Srinagar to monitor sanitization works being carried by Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to contain the COVID19 pandemic.

The Mayor visited Natipora, Chanpora, Ram Bagh, Methan, Nowgam and other adjacent areas to monitor the decontamination works.

Trending News

Stranded Kashmir, Ladakh residents continue to suffer as govt delay evacuation

Representational Pic

Random testing begins in COVID19 red zones of Hajin

3 COVID19 patients recover in Ganderbal, discharged

Hailstorm damages crops in Tangmarg village

On the occasion a team of workers of SMC equipped with protective gears and specialized machines sanitized the lanes, bye lanes and main roads in these areas by spraying sanitization chemical mixture.

It was informed that extensive sanitization drive was being carried out in Srinagar with an aim to break the chain of transmission of COVID19.

Related News