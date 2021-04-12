Srinagar, Today's Paper
Mayor visits shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA)

Mayor Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu today visited the Shrine of Hazrat Ameer Kabeer Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA) at Khankahi Moulla Srinagar to take stock of sanitation and other activities.

He was accompanied by senior officers of the corporation. During his tour, the H Mayor stressed upon preservation of heritage of the shrine and also directed the concerned officers to ensure proper sanitation in and around the shrine.

Mayor met several delegations who put forth different issues related to sanitation and works. Mattu assured the  prompt action.

Meanwhile, the Mayor also visited Sharika Devi Hari Parbat and Sheetal Nath Temple to take stock of the arrangements in view of upcoming Nawreh Festival. During his tour, Mattu met several delegations and passed directions to the concerned officers to ensure proper sanitation and deployment of Mobile Toilets.

