MD JKPCC inspects works at LD Hospital

Managing Director, JKPCC, Vikas Kundal, Tuesday inspected development works being executed at Lal Ded Hospital here.

A statement said the MD visited different sites in the hospital and assessed the status of works done so far. He asked the officers concerned to further accelerate the pace of works to ensure that these vital works were completed in time.

Kundal emphasized upon them to make sure that all the necessary preventive protocols regarding COVID19 pandemic were strictly followed by everyone on the work site.