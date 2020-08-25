Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 26, 2020, 3:00 AM

Mechanism in place to ensure speedy disposal of issues: Advisor Khan

Meets 80 deputations, individuals during outreach camp
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 26, 2020, 3:00 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan on Tuesday said J&K administration has put in place a prompt public grievances redressal mechanism to facilitate people in distress with speedy disposal of their issues and concerns.

The Advisor stated this while interacting with participants of weekly public outreach camp here at the LG’s Grievance Cell.

As many as, 80 public deputations and individuals, hailing from different areas of Jammu and Kashmir, apprised the Advisor of their grievances and sought his intervention for early redress of the same.

On some projected issues, the Advisor issued on-the-spot directions to the departments for time-bound solution.

A deputation from Malabagh Srinagar sought construction of drainage in their areas while as a deputation from Gilikadal Zoonimar took up the issue of waste dumping in Khusalsar Lake.

Similarly, another deputation of Physical Education professionals demanded engagement in sports department. Another deputation of NHM employees sought hike in their salaries and other service related matters.

Representatives of Accountant-cum-Data Entry Operators Union sought continuation of their services.

Likewise, another deputation of engineers from recently abolished Self Help Groups demanded roll back of the decision.

Besides, dozens of individuals from Srinagar, Kupwara, Bandipora, Budgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Jammu, Sopore, Baramulla, Tral, Ganderbal, Pampore and other areas also met the Advisor and flagged their issues and grievances and sought early redressal.

The Advisor assured the deputations and individuals that all their genuine demands and grievances would be looked into and addressed on priority.

