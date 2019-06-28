'Mediation alternate medium of delivering justice'

Judges and lawyers Friday described mediation as an alternate medium of delivering justice and called for its optimum use.

Speaking during the three day basic induction training programme on mediation organized by J&K High Court and Mediation and Conciliation Committee, they said mediation facilitates access to justice.

Justice Tashi Rabstan who inaugurated and chaired the session at J&K State Judicial Academy here, said that good negotiation skills can help resolve most types of disputes. “With training anyone can become a more effective negotiator in a wide range of disputes as negotiation theory and practices are well defined,” he said.

Underling that mediation is assisted or guided negotiation, Justice Rabstan said the mediation process uses negotiation techniques by introducing a neutral third party who assists disputants in finding a mutually acceptable solution to their conflicts.

“The negotiation process brings existing disputes and conflicts between disputants to an end in a rational and comprehensive manner. With mutual empathy and understanding of each other’s situations, there is maximization of choices available for settlements for both the sides,” he added.

Stressing the need for organizing such programmes for the judges and lawyers on regular basis, he said that refresher trainings are must for everyone to hone skill to enhance the capacity and capabilities to meet the emerging challenges in the field of judiciary

District and Sessions Judge Srinagar Abdul Rashid Malik who co-chaired the session, said that section 89 of CrPC makes a judge duty bound to explore the possibilities of mediation when he finds chances of settlement. “In mediation the mediator conducts joint and separate sessions with parties and explores the chances of settlement,” he said.

“Judges and lawyers should make earnest efforts to engage the parties to take the path of mediation in addressing their issues and disputes. It would also help in reducing the pendency of chronic cases. Mediation is a tool to access of justice,” Malik said.