Residents of Meerabad Lane 3 have decry failure of authorities to undertake repairs and macadamizationof roads in the locality.

A delegation from the area led by Riyaz Ahmad Dar and Prof Bashid Sheikh said that roads in the locality were dug up for constructing drain.

“Despite passing of three years, the concerned authorities have failed to repair the roads.

Due to dilapidated roads we face immense problems. We make a fervent appeal to Chief Engineer R&B to look into the matter,” they said.