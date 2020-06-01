Meeting to decide on UG exams remains inconclusive

The meeting between Controller Examination, University of Kashmir (KU) and Principals of different Colleges to discuss undergraduate (UG) exams remained inconclusive, with official maintaining that another meeting will be held on coming Thursday.

An official said no decision was taken in the meeting that was held. He said the Principals of most of the colleges suggested that the meeting should be convened in an offline mode.

“No decision was taken in today’s meeting as several technical issues cropped up during the deliberations attended by around 60 principals,” said the official.

The decision to convene meeting was taken days after the varsity announced its decision to promote students of postgraduate courses and integrated five-year courses on basis of internal evaluation.

“It was decided today that the next meeting will be held on Thursday in offline mode at Kashmir University,” the official said.

He said the principals argued that the issue of exams concerns more than three lakh students and any decision in this regard should be taken in a “proper way.”

“On Thursday, the University, in consultation with the Principals, may announce the decision with regard to the conduct of exams and assessment of students,” the official said.

He said the varsity was exploring all options with regard to the exams of UG students.

“Some colleges may conduct exams of students wherever it will be possible. It will depend on the situation in the area. Colleges may also evaluate students on basis of assignments which will be given to students at the college level. Later, the result will be submitted to the University,” the official said.

He said major concern for the KU was that of 2017-batch students who were supposed to appear in their 5th and 6th semester exams.

“We are exploring whether to hold combined exams for the two semesters or hold semester-wise exam,” he said.

The official said during the meeting some of the Principals also expressed concern that every student could not avail the benefit of online education or online classes.

“Some students are living in far off areas where they don’t have proper internet facility while some students don’t have access to smart phones,” he said.