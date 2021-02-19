Srinagar, Today's Paper
UPDATED: February 20, 2021, 1:19 AM

Mega awareness camp held for artisans at Soura

UPDATED: February 20, 2021, 1:19 AM
Representational Pic

The INDUSCOS wing of the Department of Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir today organised a mega awareness camp for the artisans, weavers and the target groups associated with the Cooperatives of the UT at Soura, here.

The speakers on the occasion raised awareness among the participants about the benefits of forming cooperatives and about the recent endeavours of the LG administration including capital infusion in the cooperative sector in Handicrafts and Handlooms.

On the spot registration certificates were issued to at least thirty cooperative self help groups. The participants in the camps were informed about the schemes with special focus on credit card scheme for individual artisans, financial support for Industrial Cooperatives, state award scheme and about the marketing of the products.

The speakers stressed on the benefits that can be availed by the groups once they come under the ambit of cooperatives and strengthen and extend partnership between themselves.

Joint Director Handloom Kashmir, Publicity cum Exhibition Officer, Deputy Registrar INDUSCOS Kashmir were present on the occasion, besides the camp was attended by a large number of artisan folk from the adjoining areas including Anchar.

