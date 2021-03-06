Mega Shikara rally in Dal Lake on March 12

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today chaired a meeting of officers to review the preparations for “Azaadi KaAmrut Mahotsav’’- India@75 for celebrating 75 years of Independence of India, starting from March-12.

The meeting, among others was attended by Commissioner SMC, Director School Education, VC LAWDA, SP Hqt Srinagar, Commandant Operation BSF, Commandant CRPF, ADC Srinagar, JD YSS, JD Horticulture, JD H&H, DD Tourism, DD Health, DD RDD ASP Traffic and other concerned.

During the meeting, the chair was apprised that two big events shall be held in Baramulla and Samba districts to pay homage to freedom fighters during the celebration to be launched from March-12, the day Mahatma Gandhi started Dandi March from Gujarat’s Sabarmati Ashram in 1930.

He said that during the celebration one programme shall be held every week on the themes including India’s rich Cultural and Heritage, including Unity and Diversity, progress of India post independence and we the people of India.

He said that in the Shikara rally, 75 numbers of shikaras shall participate with a number of prominent faces on board to be started from KhabootarKhana to Nehru Park Dalgate.

The Div Com instructed concerned to put in place all required arrangements to ensure smooth and hassle- free conduct of weekly programmes.

Emphasizing on maximum public participation, the Div Com directed concerned to ensure a proper action plan and with each department to organize minimum three programmes during 75 week celebrations.

The Div Com also reviewed the preparations regarding the cultural programmes, flag hoisting, invitation cards and presenting of trophies to the participants for their best performances during each event and other events to be conducted over 75 weeks leading up to India’s 75th year of Independence in August- 2022.