Menace of drug abuse an emerging threat for our youth: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president and Member of Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said the menace of drug abuse is the emerging threat which if left unchecked will consume the future of youth.

Interacting with a group of representatives of welfare committee Maqdoom Sahib at his residence here, Farooq said that “the need of the hour called for joint societal efforts to tackle with the menace.” “Every issue has to be addressed with all seriousness jointly by various stakeholders that include the government as well. But the greater responsibility lies on the shoulders of schools, parents and the community leaders. The need of the hour calls for inclusive policy against the menace focusing mainly on three components: policing, de- addiction, and prevention. The situation should be immediately tackled with a brawny response before it morphs into a much dire situation,” he said.

Also Read | Menace of drug abuse an emerging threat for our youth: Dr Farooq Abdullah

“It would be better if the state government comes up with an inclusive policy against the menace of drug addiction and narcotic smuggling. The policy frame work should include the inputs of health, police and education departments. Various civil society groups should also be taken on board before evolving such a state level strategy against the menace,” he said.

NC spokesperson in a statement said the visiting delegation apprised the party president about the increasing activity of drug peddlers at Sheikh Colony locality. “The delegation lamented the negligent attitude of the local police towards the issue. The delegation members said that their repeated petitions in this connection were not entertained by the local police. The delegation apprised the party president about the necessity of removing the residents of Sheikh Colony to other area of the city. They maintained that the settlement has become a hub of all unscrupulous activities including drug peddling and land grab in Malkha graveyard,” the statement said.

Dr Farooq assured the visiting delegation that he will write to the Governor about the issue. “I will personally meet his Excellency to apprise him on the issue. The land grab issue concerning the biggest graveyard of the valley is of great concern. The graveyard is of historical importance, it has a history to it. I assure you that I will raise the issue at the appropriate forums,” he said.

Also Read | Farooq calls for tackling drug addiction at societal level

The statement said the visiting delegation lauded the former minister, Ex MLA Khanyar and party general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar for his efforts towards the development of the area. “The delegation members asserted that no substantial work towards the expansion and maintenance of infrastructure was carried out since BJP-PDP had its hands on the rein of power in the state. They also expressed dismay over the laid back attitude of the present governor administration towards meeting the development demands of the Shaher e Khaas,” the statement added.

Party president assured the visiting delegation that developing Srinagar would be high on the agenda of the next government led by Omar Abdullah, the statement said.

Among others Ali Muhammad Sagar, Muhammad Akbar lone, Peer Afaq Ahmad were also present on the occasion.