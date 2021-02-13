MERC celebrates World Radio Day

Media Education Research Centre (MERC), University of Kashmir, on Saturday observed the ‘World Radio Day’.

Proclaimed in 2011 by the member states of UNESCO, the World Radio Day was adopted by the United Nations Assembly in 2012 as an International Day. It is celebrated every year at the global level.

Tracing the historical background of Radio in Kashmir, keynote speaker and veteran broadcaster FarooqNazki, said: “Radio broadcasting is a process that will continue and it played an indispensable role in bringing out social change and development at various levels across the globe and in Kashmir valley as well”.

Recollecting some popular radio programmes of yesteryears, ‘Zoon Dab’ and ‘YuvaVani’, he explained how radio facilitated and weaved communication with the masses.

DrNisar Ahmad Mir, Registrar, University of Kashmir and Guest of Honour on the occasion, too emphasised that the importance of Radio still prevails as it connects to the world outside, adapts and innovates itself.

He said that Radio continues to be the chief source of information and news for many who are not able to access television. “It is important for radio programmes to be made more and more attractive and creative to sync with the imagination of the young generation,” Dr Mir said.

Eminent radio personality and special invitee NeeleshMisra spoke about the reach and impact of audio-content and the place and significance it holds in the contemporary times. He advocated that “to be a good human being, one has to be a good listener”.

Renowned broadcaster Syed HumayunQaisar, while sharing his experiences, emphasized, “Content is the king”, adding that content and script writing still matters.

“Sound never dies if you are able to produce those sounds that matter,” he said.

He reiterated that in all calamities Radio has always been there.

Radio Kashmir (now All India Radio Srinagar), he said, was part of people’s life and continues to be so.

Kashmir’s prominent broadcaster, TalhaJehangir, in his presentation, stressed that “world needs radio more than ever before”. He further added that the need of the hour is to be relevant and to evolve with technology.

Dr. Aaliya Ahmed, Head MERC, in her speech, said that radio is an important form of communication and it has reinvented and redefined itself in terms of technology and listenership.

Senior faculty and former HoD MERC NasirMirza, while moderating the session, highlighted the significance of observing the World Radio Day. “Radio connects humanity and promotes diversity”, he remarked.

DrAfsana Rashid, Assistant Professor presented a vote of thanks.

An ‘inspirational song’ on COVID-19 composed by Imran Latief, technical staff from the department, was also released by FarooqNazki and Registrar, Kashmir University, on the occasion.