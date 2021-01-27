MERC organises Mudasir Ali Memorial Session

Media Education Research Centre (MERC) of Kashmir University Wednesday organisedMudasir Ali Online Memorial Session.

On the occasion, the invited speakers discussed the ‘Journalism during pandemic: Opportunities & Challenges’.

A galaxy of media professionals working for local, national and international media besides the faculty and the students of the department marked the occasion.

Mudasir Ali was a pass out of MERC, batch 2005. He worked as Senior Editor at Greater Kashmir besides contributing to ‘The Wire’ news portal.

RiyazMasroor, J&K BBC Correspondent, Mehmoodur Rashid, Op-ed Editor Greater Kashmir and ZafarIqbal, Associate Editor MOJO, were the invited speakers while as DrNisar Ahmad Mir Registrar KU was the guest of honour on the occasion.

In his remarks, the Registrar KU complimented the department for conducting the session and conveyed the appreciation of the Vice Chancellor for the same. “There is a lifelong connect between teachers and the taught”, he said while expressing condolences to the bereaved family. “Mudasir was a gem of a person who stood for value based journalism”, he added.

Regarding the challenges and opportunities, Dr. Nisar described Infodemic as one of the biggest challenges along with pandemic in contemporary times. “The situation has generated interest in healthcare reporting which needs more attention”, he remarked.

ZafarIqbal in his presentation described the pandemic as a mixed bag for journalists where there are concerns for ensuring the safety while reporting the story from the ground.?

Describing pandemic as the biggest story of our times, Mehmood-ur-Rashid opined , “Pandemic is still unfolding itself and we don’t know in how many ways it may affect us. RiyazMasroor talked about the changes journalism as a profession had undergone recently .“ Do not consider change as a challenge. The challenge is how to adapt to the change”, he observed.

Jehangir Ali, journalist brother of Mudasir Ali, was the special invitee on the occasion. He thanked the department for organising an event in memory of Mudasir Ali. Others who spoke on the occasion included MasoodHussain, Editor, Kashmir Life , Sameer Yasir, Correspondent New York Times besides Dr. Muslim Jan, formerly Sr. Editor at MERC. ShowkatShafi, Dy. Registrar KU andSuhailAkram ,Correspondent The National were present on the occasion.

Emotional scenes were witnessed during the session when condolences were conveyed to Ali Muhammad Wazir, father of late Mudasir Ali who watched the proceedings online.

The proceedings of the memorial session were conducted by senior faculty and former HoD MERC NasirMirza. “Mudasir has become immortal as he lives in our memories”, he said while highlighting the objectives of the session.

Earlier Dr. Aaliya Ahmed, HoD MERC, talked about Mudasir Ali’s journey from being a hardworking and dedicated student to an inspiring journalist. She also expressed her gratitude to the media experts for gracing the occasion.

Webinar co-ordinator Dr. SyedaAfshana, Associate Professor MERC, presented the vote of thanks. Participants prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and strength and courage to the bereaved family.