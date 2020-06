Security forces on Tuesday busted a militant hideout in Harwan area of Srinagar and recovered arms and ammunition, officials said.

In a statement, army said that the joint operation was launched today morning following inputs from “own sources” and corroborated by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“An active hideout busted & war like stores – UBGL with grenades, GPS, AK magazine & administrative stores recovered. Joint operation in progress,” added the statement.