Minor clashes erupt in Soura

Minor clashes erupted in Anchar area of Soura in the summer capital Srinagar after a group of youth pelted stones on a police party after which a case has been registered.

Reports said that a group of youth pelted stones on a police party that included some officers in Anchar on Thursday morning.

The police party had visited the area to take stock of guard at local shrine and COVID containment in the area, they said.

Police, reports said dispersed the group of youth by lobbing tear smoke shells but no one was injured.

Police has registered a case and started investigations.