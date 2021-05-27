Minor fire breaks out at SKIMS

Fire broke out at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura here while officials said that no damage has occurred during the incident. Director SKIMS, Dr. A G Ahangar confirmed the fire incident at the institute to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), saying that a short circuit is probably the cause behind the blaze. “The fire broke out at ward 3P store at the institute,” he said. He further said that no damage occurred at the institute during the incident, adding that it was a minor fire incident, which was doused by the fire tenders—