Mirwaiz demands unconditional release of political prisoners

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday demanded unconditional release of Kashmir’s political prisoners languishing in various jails in and outside the state.

He said these prisoners were being deprived of basic healthcare facilities and are lodged in solitary cells in hot weather.

Addressing a huge Friday gathering at Jamia Masjid here, the chief priest of Kashmir said all basic principles of humanity and democracy are being “ignored to prolong their illegal detention on one pretext or the other”.

“These detainees are supposed to be lodged closer to their homes as per the Supreme Court directions, but with Kashmiri prisoners a deliberate policy of punishment is being implemented by the authorities as they have been shifted from Kashmir prisons and lodged in various jails in scorching heat in Rajasthan, Jammu, Kathua, Haryana and Tihar where scores of prisoners have fallen ill and are not being provided with proper medical aid,” he said.

Mirwaiz said that senior leader and the chairman JKLF Muhammad Yasin Malik, who has not been keeping well since long has of late developed multiple ailments in prison.

Mirwaiz named other prisoners like Shabir Shah, Advocate Shahidul Islam, Masrat Alam Bhat, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Mehrajudin Kalwal, Syeda Asiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Zahoor Ahmed Watali, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Ahmed, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariyati, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Abdul Ahad Para, Abdul Gani Bhat, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Sheikh Muhammad Ramzan, Mushtaq Ahmed Veeri, Abdullah Nasir, Ghulam Qadir Bhat, Nazir Ahmed Sheikh, Muhammad Ayoub Dar, Tariq Ahmed, Muzaffar Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Hussain, Peer Muhammad Ashraf, Mushtaq Ahmed Hurrah, Yasin Ahmed Harra, Sameeullah, Asadullah Parray, Hakeem Showkat, Mehrajudin Nanda, Basharat Bazaz, Tariq Ahmed Pandit, Muhammd Hussain, Hilal Ahmed Beig, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Bashir Ahmed Bhat, Advocate Zahid Ali, Ishtiyaq Ahmed Wani, Dr Muhammad Saleem, Moulana Sarjan Barkati, Abdul Hai, Asif Sultan, Abdul Rashid Shigan and said that many of them are suffering from one ailment or the other due to their prolonged confinement.

“I appeal to the human rights organizations especially International Red Cross Committee and other rights groups that include Amnesty International, Asia Watch, to visit the jails and to take stock of the plight of Kashmiri prisoners who are in a sad state of affairs inside their prison cells,” he said.

Mirwaiz said that many of the Kashmiri prisoners have been booked under PSA but when a court quashes their detention, they are immediately booked under the same law “only to prolong their detention”.

“I demand the unconditional release of these prisoners and hundreds of youth who are being punished for their political beliefs to push the leadership and people into submission,” he said. The Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman said that Kashmir issue is a reality and has been lingering since 1947.

“It will continue to remain an issue until it is resolved politically involving all the parties,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mirwaiz expressed grief over the tragic accident at Peer Ki Gali on Mughal Road in which 11 students were killed.

Mirwaiz attributed the frequent road accidents to the dilapidated roads and the failure of the authorities in repairing crucial road links across Kashmir. He also urged people to follow safety measures while driving.

Mirwaiz prayed for the deceased students and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.