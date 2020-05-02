Srinagar, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 3, 2020, 12:27 AM

Mirwaiz Foundation to air recorded sermons in Ramadhan

Urges people to maintain social distancing, stay home
File Photo

Mirwaiz Foundation on Saturday urged people to observe social distancing and say prayers at home.

“As we are all facing unprecedented times in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, we earnestly beseech Allah for his divine intervention and mercy in the holy month of Ramadhan,” said a statement.

It said tradionally Ramadhan was a month of collective prayers and pious gatherings at Jama Masjid and across other Masajid of Kashmir.

“But given the current circumstances, it’s in our very interest that we strictly observe social distancing and say our prayers at our home,” said the statement.

However, the statement said, to make most of this blessed month, the Foundation has curated a series of recorded sermons from last year Ramadhan majalis by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who has not been able to take to the pulpit since August last year due to his continued house detention,” said the statement.

Along with his sermons, the Foundation will be sharing audio clips of Majlis-e-Waz by Mufasir-e-Quran Mirwaiz Muhammad Yousuf Shah (RA) and Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq (RA) for benefit of listeners.

