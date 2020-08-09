Missing vehicle recovered from Srinagar: Police

Security forces here on Sunday recovered a vehicle that was “lifted by unknown persons” from Shopian district of southern Kashmir.

An official said the Scorpio (Registration No CH0481767) was lifted by unknown persons from Shopian following which an alert was sounded by the security forces.

A statement issued by the police said that today at about 3 pm, the vehicle stopped near Habbak naka. “Our alert santries/party of naka tried to stop it but after taking heavy break suddenly the Scorpio in full speed backed and diverted towards Foreshore Road,” the statement said.

It said later the Scorpio which was being driven in high speed fell down near a masjid in Fisherman Colony. “Two persons who were inside the vehicle ran away from the spot,” said the statement. Unit Qat/115 alongwith recovery van recovered the same and handed over to police station Nigeen.”

The police said a case has been registered and investigations have been taken up. “The manhunt is underway to track down the two persons,” said the statement. Police said that through checking of vehicle was carried out, but nothing objectionable was found inside the vehicle.