MMU concerned over rising drug abuse

Members of Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu & Kashmir today held a meeting at Mirwaiz Manzil Rajouri Kadal.

MMU in a statement said the meeting was attended by representatives of leading social and educational institutions as well as members from the trading fraternity.

The participants expressed serious concern over the rising drug menace.

“They said drug abuse is being sponsored by anti-social elements to mislead and lead astray the new generation of Kashmiris. The members appealed to all sections of the society, especially imams, religious scholars, parents, teachers and civil society members to rise to the occasion, at their individual level, to nip the menace and free this Valley of Saints from the scourge of drug abuse.”

“The MMU also expressed concern over continued house arrest of its chairman and Mirwaiz e Kashmir Molvi Umar Farooq since August 2019,” the statement said.

“All participants expressed concern that due to continued detention of Mirwaiz , the pulpits of the largest religious and spiritual centre of Jammu & Kashmir – Jama Masjid Srinagar – has fallen silent for the last 82 Fridays, which otherwise reverberates with the Dawat-o-Tableegh of Qaal Allah Wa Qaala Rasool (SAW). The participants said that this hurts the sentiments of the Muslims ,the masses and religious scholars alike , especially those who have deep religious and emotional attachment with the historic masjid and its pulpit,”

The religious scholars emphasised that the holy month of Ramadhan is approaching preceded by the month of Rajab-ul-Murajab during which the Me’raj-un-Nabi (SAW) falls, followed by Sha’ban-ul-Mu’azzam. “Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir in keeping with the tradition of his predecessors, visit mosques across Kashmir for propagation of Islamic teachings. Therefore, it is incumbent upon the administration to immediately lift the curbs on the Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir so that he resumes the responsibilities the institution of Mirwaiz enjoins upon him,” it added.

“The participants of the meeting observed that as per media reports since yesterday ,Government officials have said that the curbs on the Mirwaiz have been lifted. Members of the meeting hope that the authorities will honour their word and release him from house detention immediately,” it added.

The meeting was presided by Aga Syed Hassan Al Mosavi Alsafvi and attended by heads and representatives of religious and social organisations.