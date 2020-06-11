MMU for awareness on burial of COVID19 victims' bodies

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday expressed concern over reports that people losing lives to COVID19 were not allowed to be buried in local graveyards.

In a statement, the MMU said many such incidents have also come to fore wherein obstructions were being created in performing the last rites of those who die due to the infection.

“This is unacceptable and a matter of deep concern,” MMU said. “The Islamic scholars, Muftis and Shariah experts also directed that the last rites including Namaaz-e-Jinazah and proper burial of those losing their lives due to coronavirus outbreak shall be carried out in an honourable and dignified manner with necessary precautions in plac.”

The MMU has stressed upon the Imams, scholars, intellectuals and citizens to take note of the complaints related to last rites of those losing their lives to COVID19 and create awareness among the masses.