MMU holds meet, seeks release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Jammu & Kashmir Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) has sought release of its president, Mirwaiz Molvi Umar Farooq, from house arrest.

“An extraordinary meeting of Jammu & Kashmir Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) was held on Tuesday at the historic Mirwaiz Manzil, Rajouri Kadal. The meeting was presided over by renowned religious scholar and founding administrator of Darul Uloom Raheemiya Bandipora, Moulana Muhammad Rehmatullah Sahib in connection with the continued arbitrary house arrest of MMU president Mirwaiz Molvi Umar Farooq since August 2019,” MMU spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement said the representatives who participated in the meeting included, Anjuman Himayat-ul-Islam patron Moulana Showkat Hussain Keing; Agha Syed Muhammad Hussain of AnjumanShari’eShi’anBudgam; Mufti Nazir Ahmad Qasmi, Sheikh-ul-Hadeeth and head Darul Uloom Raheemiya; Mufti Muhammad Yaqoob Baba Al-Madni, Head Mufti Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadeeth Jammu & Kashmir; Moulana Ali Akbar, principal Anjuman Tableegh-ul-Islam; Moulana Abdul Haq Owaisi, general secretary Himayat-ul-Islam; Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid; Moulana Fayaz Ahmad Raheemi; Moulana M S Rehman Shams and several others.

“The participants conveyed their strong dismay that due to the continuous house arrest of the Mirwaiz, the pulpit of Jamia Masjid is silent which otherwise reverberated with Qaal Allah Wa Qaal Ar Rasool (SAW) and the grand Masjid would be abuzz with social reform activities. This arbitrary house is a matter of concern for the Muslims of the valley and for all the religious organisations across Kashmir,” the statement said.

“All MMU representatives during the meeting strongly demanded the immediate release of the beloved religious leader of J&K and Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq so that he fulfils his responsibilities the Institution of Mirwaiz enjoins upon him,” the statement said.

“The participants of the meeting also expressed strong resentment over the growing wave of Islamophobia at the global level wherein Islam, Muslims and Holy Qur’an are being deliberately targeted. They made it clear that Islam is not only a religion which preaches humanity above all , but it’s history is witness that it always advocates peace on the globe, and considers the whole of humanity as a single entity. As such, there is a dire need for religious scholars and youth to spread this message of Islam and fulfil their responsibilities in view of the Uswa-e-Rasool (SAW),” they remarked.

At the end of the meeting Moulana Rehmatullah Mir Sahib presented a resolution which was passed unanimously.